Warmer weather for the Denver metro area for the end of the week

DENVER — Snow continues to fall across the Colorado high country this morning and there's a chance we could see a few of these light snow showers roll east over the plains.

Winter weather alerts remain in effect over the northern and central mountains until late afternoon. The warnings will impact the Park and Elkhead mountains with an additional 4 to 8 inches of new snow, along with 45 mph gusts. The Front Range mountains and higher terrain along I-70 will see another 3 to 6 inches of fresh powder. Great news for skiers and boarders!

We'll see more sunshine across eastern Colorado this afternoon, with some seasonal highs. More upper 40s to low 50s near Denver on Thursday and Friday!

Another storm hits the mountains Saturday afternoon into Sunday, delivering more fresh powder. The I-25 Corridor could see a few light snow showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

We'll get a brief break from the snow Sunday evening into Monday morning before another system moves into the state. Look for light snow and chilly temperatures Monday evening into Tuesday along the Front Range. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

