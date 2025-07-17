Warmer Thursday in Denver with fewer storms across Colorado

DENVER – After Wednesday’s rounds of severe weather in Colorado, expect fewer storms Thursday in the state as afternoon high temps gradually warm back into the 90s.

“We’re not completely out of the woods, we do expect more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Ryan Fish.

While most of the state should only see a slight chance of a general storm, an area from Pueblo to Trinidad is under a marginal risk (level 2 of 5) of seeing a severe storm.

As of early Thursday morning, no severe weather watches have been issued.

A few areas of patchy fog are expected Thursday morning which will eventually roll out before the best chance of seeing storms remains in areas across southern Colorado.

Denver’s afternoon high temp on Thursday should reach 88 degrees before conditions warm up ahead of the weekend.

Friday should bring only a slight chance of a shower or storm and a high temp of 93 degrees.

On both Saturday and Sunday, a typical isolated storm is possible in the metro as temps warm into the low 90s before soaring closer to 100 degrees by the beginning of next week.

