Monday:

It’ll be a warm and breezy day with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s for the lower elevations. Winds will pick up as drier air moves in, especially across the Eastern Plains where fire danger will be critical. A few light afternoon showers are possible in the mountains and maybe a brief weak shower in the northeast plains late in the day, but overall, it will stay dry.

Tuesday:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with another warm day—highs in the low 70s. There’s a chance for a few light afternoon showers in the mountains. Some of these may drift onto the plains, but don’t expect much more than gusty winds or a sprinkle.

Wednesday:

Things get a bit more active. Southerly winds bring in some moisture, especially to northeast Colorado. Weak thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon, with the best chance for rain east of Fort Morgan and Limon. It’ll still be warm, with highs around the low 70s, and gusty winds near any showers.

Thursday:

A cold front moves through, bringing more clouds and a better shot at rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall should stay light overall. Temperatures will cool down a bit, with highs 5–10° cooler than earlier in the week.

Friday through the weekend:

Friday looks like the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the 50s across the plains. Spotty afternoon showers or storms are possible Friday and Saturday, but they won’t be widespread or very heavy. Things warm up again by Sunday, likely bringing dry and pleasant weather with temps back into the 70s.

Warmer temperatures to start the week, with elevated fire danger

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.