Warmer for the weekend, with scattered late-day storms Saturday

It was a very active week across parts of Colorado and we're in for another round of late-day storms this afternoon.

Today will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Denver metro-area, with another chance of storms in the afternoon.

Along the I-25 corridor and west, we should mostly see isolated showers and a few gusty thunderstorms through the late afternoon and early evening.

Over the eastern plains of Colorado, there will be a better chance for severe storm activity, with the chance for hail and possibly an isolated tornado over Morgan County and to the east through tonight.

Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains.

The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.