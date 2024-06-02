NE Colorado under ‘enhanced risk’ of severe storms with large, damaging hail

DENVER — Large, destructive hail is possible across northeastern Colorado as severe weather is expected to form during the late afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

A swath of the northeastern corner of the state is under an enhanced risk of seeing a severe storm dropping destructive hail larger than 2 inches, or larger than golf balls.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said the higher risk of severe weather grows east from Sterling to the Kansas and Nebraska borders.

“Damaging winds, very heavy rain, and an isolated tornado will also be possible from storms that develop over far northeast Colorado,” said the NWS.

Denver’s weather on Sunday should bring mostly isolated showers, with the day starting out with plenty of sunshine.

“Increasing cloud cover and gusty winds expected later today. Breezy by noon and Denver will be 83 degrees with mostly cloudy skies by late afternoon,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle. “The risk of any severe weather in Denver and out west will be low,”A few showers and isolated storms are possible in the mountains and across northwestern Colorado.

NWS Boulder Enhanced risk of severe weather on Sunday in Colorado.

The Denver metro, Boulder and Fort Collins could see a late-day shower or storm but the severe weather threat grows as you head east.

The communities of Greeley, Fort Morgan, Limon, Sterling and Akron are under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Wray, Julesburg, Holyoke and communities along I-76 are under a higher risk of strong to severe storms with large, destructive hail.

While high winds and larger hail are the main threats with Sunday’s storms, flooding and an isolated tornado are also possible, said the NWS.

The timing of the storms is expected between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. As of early Sunday morning, no weather watches were issued.

Denver’s temperatures will soar to 90 degrees on Monday, then 92 degrees by Wednesday with chances for afternoon storms through the week.

Denver7 Denver's 7-day forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.