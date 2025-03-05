Skies have cleared and it's going to be a gorgeous start to the day across the Denver metro area. The winds calmed overnight, but even a light breeze is making it feel pretty chilly for the morning commute. We're seeing wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Design by Landon Haaf

Temperatures will quickly soar into the upper 40s by lunch, with highs in the low to mid 50s across the Eastern Plains by 3 p.m. We'll see more sunshine and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

This will be a brief break from the cold and snow because another system will move into Colorado within the next 24 hours. We'll see more snow develop in the mountains Wednesday night and that will continue through Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect for the mountains west of the Continental Divide for 8 to 18 inches of new snow.

A rain/snow mix will develop across the plains by Thursday night and that will switch over to all snow by early Friday morning. Right now, totals look to be light for the metro area with around 1 to 3 inches by early Saturday.

This storm will quickly clear out for the weekend and we're looking at a nice warmup. We'll see low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Warmer, calmer and drier across the Denver metro area Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.