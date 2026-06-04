DENVER — It's a very bright start to our Thursday morning and the start of a pattern shift across the region!

See the full forecast in the video player below.

Warmer and drier weather settling in across Colorado

It'll be a bit warmer and drier Thursday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen by Friday and bring some serious summer-like heat to the Front Range!

Denver could see its first 90-degree day of 2026 this Saturday and the sizzling hot temperatures and sunshine stick around Sunday. We could see an isolated storm pop up Sunday evening but most areas will stay dry.

So far, it looks like the June storms make a comeback early next week.

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