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Warmer and drier weather settling in across Colorado

Denver to see its first 90-degree day of the year; summer-like across the Denver metro area this weekend
Warmer and drier weather will settle in over the next few days. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday.
Warmer and drier weather settling in across Colorado
Water main break 6-4-26
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DENVER — It's a very bright start to our Thursday morning and the start of a pattern shift across the region!

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Warmer and drier weather settling in across Colorado

It'll be a bit warmer and drier Thursday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen by Friday and bring some serious summer-like heat to the Front Range!

Denver could see its first 90-degree day of 2026 this Saturday and the sizzling hot temperatures and sunshine stick around Sunday. We could see an isolated storm pop up Sunday evening but most areas will stay dry.

So far, it looks like the June storms make a comeback early next week.

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