Warmer and drier weather settles over Colorado heading into the weekend

High temperatures in the upper 80s Thursday, 90s return Friday and Saturday in Denver
After three back-to-back-to-back below-average days, warmer weather returns to the Denver metro area for the end of the week. Look for highs in the upper 80s Thursday with low 90s Friday and Saturday.
The sunshine and summer heat make a comeback to Colorado Thursday as a ridge of high pressure moves into the state.

Temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 80s Thursday, then reaching into the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. We'll see a slight chance of an isolated storm popping up in the late afternoon along the eastern side of the state.

It'll be a dry start to the weekend but stormy skies return Sunday and into early next week. We'll see the potential for a few afternoon showers or storms, but they’ll likely be isolated.

Temperatures will dip slightly but still stay warm, with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s early next week.

