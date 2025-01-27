Watch Now
Denver weather: Warmer and drier weather settles in across Colorado this week

Lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s in Denver; more mountain snow in store by midweek
It will be a gorgeous start to the week in Denver, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s. More mountain snow is possible by midweek. Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo has the full forecast.
DENVER — Skies have cleared across the state and we're in for some pretty mild weather as we round out January here in the Denver metro area.

Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the Monday morning commute, with upper 30s by lunch and mid-40s by early afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine statewide, with upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

The National Western Stock Show is over and like clockwork, temperatures are going to climb quite a bit this week.

We'll see highs in the 40s across the Denver metro area from Monday through Thursday and it gets even warmer starting Friday.

There will be a chance of snow in the mountains by midweek and we may see a few light snow showers roll east over the plains on Thursday. But other than that... it will be a warm and dry end to January!

