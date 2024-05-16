Warmer and drier weather settles in across Colorado for the next few days

Skies are clearing out and it's going to be a beautiful spring day! We'll see mostly sunny skies Thursday morning, with 60s by lunch and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are expected across Colorado both Thursday and Friday. We'll see 50s in the mountains Thursday and more 60s Friday.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s over the northeastern plains under a mostly sunny sky.

It will be warm through the weekend, but there will be a better chance for a few isolated afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday.

More seasonal spring weather returns early next week.

