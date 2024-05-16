Watch Now
Warmer and drier weather settles in across Colorado for the next few days

Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s Thursday afternoon near Denver
Much warmer and drier weather will settle in for the next few days. We'll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Thursday, with plenty of sunshine across the state.
Crested Butte sunrises.jpeg
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 08:16:16-04

Skies are clearing out and it's going to be a beautiful spring day! We'll see mostly sunny skies Thursday morning, with 60s by lunch and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are expected across Colorado both Thursday and Friday. We'll see 50s in the mountains Thursday and more 60s Friday.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s over the northeastern plains under a mostly sunny sky.

It will be warm through the weekend, but there will be a better chance for a few isolated afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday.

More seasonal spring weather returns early next week.

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

