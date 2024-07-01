Warm weather with a few storms to kick off the week in Denver

DENVER – It will be a cloudy start to the day, but we'll see some clearing and more sunshine Monday afternoon.

There is a slight risk for severe storms across northeastern Colorado, with the potential for pockets of heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s by lunch, with highs near 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

There will also be a chance of afternoon storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July on Thursday, it's looking like we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s.

The mountains can expect highs in the 70s and 80s through the first week of July, with scattered storms possible each afternoon.

Warm weather, a few storms to kick off the week in Denver

