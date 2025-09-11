Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm, with a few storms for the Denver metro area Thursday morning

Cold front will roll through Colorado Thursday night — heavy rain and flash flooding possible near Colorado's burn scars
We'll see one more above normal day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. More storms and showers are possible Thursday afternoon, especially in the mountains.
DENVER — Clouds have drifted in over Denver Thursday morning and it's acting like a blanket, trapping in some of Wednesday's heat. You'll find some very mild 60s as you step out the door and there will be more clouds than sun for the eastbound drive.

Skies will gradually clear over the next few hours. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms may roll off the foothills and onto the plains during Thursday afternoon and evening, but they'll be few and far between. We'll see a better chance of storms in the mountains Thursday and Friday!

The monsoon moisture make a comeback for much of the Western Slope along with the central and southern mountains Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until Friday night for the potential of flash flooding. Some areas could see 1-2 inches of rain from slow-moving thunderstorms.

Another system rolls into the state Friday, bringing cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and another round of showers and thunderstorms. The Denver metro area will see highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s to end to work week and kick off the weekend.

Storms linger Saturday afternoon and evening across the state with drier conditions on tap Sunday.

Look for warmer weather early next week along with a bit more sunshine!

