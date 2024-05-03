It's another beautiful start to our Friday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s for the early morning drive.

We'll see building clouds by midday and there will be a better chance of storms across the eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening. A few could even turn severe closer to the Nebraska and Kansas borders.

It'll be a beautiful, breezy and warm weekend ahead. Look for highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Another storm dives into the state early next week, dropping temperatures and kicking up the winds.

Those winds will pick up on Sunday and remain gusty into the first of next week. We'll see a 10 to 15 degree cooldown on Monday with our next cold front.

Warm with a few storms across the Denver metro area Friday

