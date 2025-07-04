Warm with a few storms across Colorado for the holiday

It's going to be a pretty comfortable holiday weekend! You're waking up to more cloud cover this morning but that will start to break up over the next few hours. We'll see more sunshine through early afternoon, with a few thunderstorms popping up later today.

Temperatures will be very seasonal for early July, with upper 80s on the plains and 60s to mid-70s in the mountains. There will be a slight risk of severe storms later today on the far eastern plains, with the biggest risk being damaging winds.

Things should quiet down by the evening, with showers fading from west to east. So, if you have Friday evening plans, the weather should be calm and mostly clear for those fireworks shows!

This weekend looks warm and a bit stormy in the afternoons and evenings. It’s going to be hotter than usual, and with more moisture in the air, that could lead to some stronger storms, especially on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky later in the day. Highs will top out in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking into early next week, the warm weather continues with more chances for afternoon and evening storms. A weather system passing by on Sunday might stir things up a bit, but by the middle of the week, it looks like we’ll settle into a hotter and drier pattern.

