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Warm & windy weather fuels fire concerns Sunday

Warm, dry, and windy Sunday brings critical fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect noon–8 PM. Fire risk continues Monday, with cooler temps and rain chances arriving Tuesday
Critical fire weather expected Sunday with strong winds and low humidity. Red Flag Warning in effect. Warm temps continue Monday before cooler, wetter weather moves in Tuesday.
Warm & windy weather fuels fire concerns Sunday
Red Flag Warning 12 pm - 8 pm
Rain and snow possible Monday
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DENVER — It’s going to be a dry, warm, and windy day!

We’re expecting high fire danger across parts of Colorado, with critical fire weather conditions expected by the afternoon and evening hours.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday for areas including South Park, the southern Front Range foothills, Palmer Divide, and portions of east-central Colorado.

Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

These conditions create environments favorable for rapid wildfire spread.

Red Flag Warning 12 pm - 8 pm

Heading into the work week, temperatures will remain above average, with highs reaching the mid-70s across the plains.

Fire weather concerns will continue into Monday, with a Fire Weather Watch in place for similar conditions.

While most places will stay mostly dry, there is a slight chance of isolated showers in the mountains.

Rain and snow possible Monday

A new weather pattern on Tuesday will bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance of precipitation.

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