Warm & windy weather fuels fire concerns Sunday

DENVER — It’s going to be a dry, warm, and windy day!

We’re expecting high fire danger across parts of Colorado, with critical fire weather conditions expected by the afternoon and evening hours.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday for areas including South Park, the southern Front Range foothills, Palmer Divide, and portions of east-central Colorado.

Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

These conditions create environments favorable for rapid wildfire spread.

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Heading into the work week, temperatures will remain above average, with highs reaching the mid-70s across the plains.

Fire weather concerns will continue into Monday, with a Fire Weather Watch in place for similar conditions.

While most places will stay mostly dry, there is a slight chance of isolated showers in the mountains.

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A new weather pattern on Tuesday will bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance of precipitation.

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