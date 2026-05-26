DENVER — Tuesday will be warm and windy across eastern Colorado, while the mountain communities could see rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.



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Warm, windy Tuesday ahead with scattered mountain storms

Tuesday’s afternoon high temperatures will climb in the upper 70s and mid 80s.

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We are expecting gusty winds to develop across the plain, and those areas could see elevated fire conditions later in the day.

The higher terrain will have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening as moisture moves into the state from the south.

Storms are expected to move quickly, but some areas could still pick up brief heavy rainfall if we have multiple storms move into the same area.

For the communities along the Interstate 25 corridor, there is a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms late Tuesday.

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A more active weather pattern is expected on Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the week, with storm chances returning into the weekend.

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