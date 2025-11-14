Warm weekend holds with big changes arriving Sunday night for Colorado

DENVER — Dry and above-normal temperatures stick with us through the weekend, but we’re keeping an eye on a system arriving late Sunday that will finally shake things up.

We stay warm and comfortable under high pressure on Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A weak backdoor front starts sliding into our region late Sunday evening or night.

If you're watching the Broncos on Sunday afternoon, conditions look dry and pleasant.

By late Sunday night, moisture increases as an upper-level trough moves across the Rockies.

The mountains are in line for a few inches of snow with minor travel impacts.

The plains may see scattered rain showers, especially north of I-70.

Highs drop back to the lower and mid 50s along the I-25 corridor heading into next week.

More changes arrive midweek as another system approaches — and it could bring a mix of rain and snow to the metro if it trends stronger.

