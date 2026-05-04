Warm start to the week with a wintry finish as a midweek storm impacts Colorado

DENVER — Another mild day is expected across Colorado, with Monday bringing calm conditions and high temperatures in the 70s once again.

Scattered afternoon showers are possible with a chance of a few thunderstorms Monday night. Changes begin late Monday night as a strong system moves into the state, increasing clouds and precipitation chances.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Warm start to the week with a wintry finish as a midweek storm impacts CO

Rain is expected to develop on Tuesday across the lower elevations, with snowfall in the mountains and foothills.

However, the conditions will worsen into the evening as colder air moves in, allowing rain to transition to heavy snow along the west of the Interstate 25 corridor.

The winter storm peaks late Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for areas including Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Castle Rock.

Snow totals between 3 and 9 inches are possible, but these numbers could change. Road conditions may become slick, especially during the Wednesday morning commute, even if snowfall on pavement is limited.

North of Interstate 70, travel could become difficult to dangerous at times, with heavier snowfall and higher impacts expected.

Conditions improve on Wednesday with a warmer and drier weather pattern returning later in the week.

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