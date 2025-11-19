Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm, quiet Wednesday before snow returns to Colorado

Quiet Wednesday with highs in the low–mid 60s. Late-week storm may bring snow to mountains/Palmer Divide, mainly rain for Denver. Cooler air returns Thu–Fri, but warmer air moves in this weekend.
Denver7
precipitation forecast
Posted

DENVER — Wednesday will be another nice day with highs somewhat above normal by a few degrees.

A weak ridge is hanging out over the state, keeping things quiet, dry, and a little warmer than normal.

Highs will be in the lower and mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

While the next two days look calm, we’re still watching a late-week storm system that could bring snow back to parts of the state.

Forecast models are slowly coming into better agreement, but there’s still some uncertainty with the exact track and intensity.

Here’s what we’re confident about right now:

  • Higher snow chances for the Front Range mountains, foothills, and the Palmer Divide Thursday into Friday.
  • Lower chances for accumulating snow in Denver and the eastern plains but, high confidence with rain chances.
  • Temperatures dip below normal Thursday and Friday, then bounce back to near-normal over the weekend.

We’ll have a much clearer picture by Wednesday, but for now enjoy the calm weather while it lasts!

