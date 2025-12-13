Warm & dry weekend sets up great weather for the Broncos game

DENVER — Saturday afternoon brings mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees.

Winds will shift from west-southwest to east-northeast, gusting up to 22 mph, as a cold front pushes into the northeast plains.

Temperatures there are expected to fall during the afternoon, while areas closer to the foothills remain milder.

Elevated fire weather conditions will be possible due to dry air and gusty winds, especially earlier in the day.

By Sunday, winds ease somewhat in the lower elevations, and temperatures tend to warm, making for a more comfortable day outdoors.

That’s good news for Broncos fans, as tailgating conditions look mild, with dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures expected around kickoff.

Looking ahead to next week, a warming trend takes hold across much of the region.

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the workweek.

Another period of gusty downslope winds is possible by midweek, especially Wednesday into Thursday, mainly impacting the high terrain and foothills.

Fire weather concerns will remain on the radar as warm, dry, and occasionally windy conditions persist.

Stay weather-aware this weekend, especially near the foothills, and enjoy the warmer days ahead.

