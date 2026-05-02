Warm & dry weekend ahead before rain returns to Denver

DENVER — This weekend is shaping up to be warm and dry weather in the Denver metro area.

Offering a brief break before unsettled conditions return early next week.

Temperatures for Saturday will climb to the low 70s across the plains under clear skies, making it a perfect day to be outside.

We can expect increasing clouds for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures reaching well into the 70s.

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Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon for some places.

The quiet weather pattern is beginning to shift on Monday night as a storm system moves closer to Colorado.

This system will increase rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains.

There is a chance for light snow across parts of Denver and the Palmer Divide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The details of the forecast remain uncertain, including precipitation amounts and exact timing.

However, our confidence is growing that much of the region will see measurable moisture next week.

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