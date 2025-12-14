DENVER — Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue through Sunday.

It will be a chilly start, but Sunday’s afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 60s along the urban corridor.

However, the northeast plain’s temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s.

Warm, dry weather continues into Sunday for Broncos game day

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with generally light winds throughout the day.

Fans heading to Empower Field for Sunday’s Broncos matchup against the Green Bay Packers can expect favorable tailgating and game-time weather.

Winds will be light and should not pose any issues for outdoor setups, making for comfortable conditions before and during the game.

Above-average temperatures will carry into the work week.

Highs are forecast to reach the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the week.

Winds will remain light to occasionally breezy, and no precipitation is expected.

Rain chances could return on Wednesday.

