Warm, dry and sunny Thursday again ahead of weekend cooldown

DENVER — Our quiet, warm weather pattern continues into Thursday, with high temperatures climbing into the 80s for the Denver metro and the 60s and low 70s for the high country!

Expect sunny skies and light winds for most of the day Thursday. High temperatures are roughly 10 degrees above average. With the warm and dry conditions, we're watching the potential for elevated fire risk in the mountains to end this week.

We're tracking big changes this weekend, which will feel more like fall.

Chances for rain return for the high country late Friday. We'll see cooler air and metro rain chances later in the day Saturday, with Sunday's high temperatures only reaching the 60s.

Cooler and wetter weather will stick around to start next week.

