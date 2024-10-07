Temperatures are back on the rise and we have another week of unseasonably warm weather in store for the Denver metro area and mountains.

We'll see plenty of sunshine to start the week and temperatures will climb into the low-80s Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs this week will be about 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

Expect areas of smoke and haze through Monday from out-of-state wildfires burning to our west. Our winds will shift in from the northwest across the Eastern Plains.

Typically, Denver sees an average high of 70 degrees this time in October. Temperatures will get closer to normal on Sunday, with highs in the low-70s and a slight chance of showers!

Warm, dry and hazy weather in Denver on Monday

