DENVER — It will be another hot day and the winds will pick up ahead of our next cold front.

Winds will be gusty at times Monday, with speeds between 30 to 50 mph This combined with 90s and relative humidity below 15% has prompted a Red Flag Warning for most of Colorado.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s and low 80s over the Eastern Plains for the next two days.

We'll also see a better chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a risk of severe weather east of Interstate 25.

Fire danger is high across most of Colorado Monday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.