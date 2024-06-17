Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Fire danger is high across most of Colorado Monday

Warm, dry and gusty conditions across the Denver metro area
It will be a hot, windy and dry day along the Front Range. Temperatures will soar into the 90s Monday afternoon, with wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph.
Mike Skiff.jpeg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jun 17, 2024

DENVER — It will be another hot day and the winds will pick up ahead of our next cold front.

Winds will be gusty at times Monday, with speeds between 30 to 50 mph This combined with 90s and relative humidity below 15% has prompted a Red Flag Warning for most of Colorado.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s and low 80s over the Eastern Plains for the next two days.

We'll also see a better chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a risk of severe weather east of Interstate 25.

Fire danger is high across most of Colorado Monday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020