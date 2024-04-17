Watch Now
Warm, dry and breezy across the Denver metro area Wednesday

About 20 degrees colder on Thursday with our next storm
It will be a warm, dry and breezy day along the Front Range. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Salvatore Giovanni La Ferlita.jpeg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 08:05:48-04

DENVER — Wednesday will be one of the warmest and driest days of the week.

We're seeing increasing clouds Wednesday morning along the Front Range, but it will be a lot drier for the commute compared to what we saw on Tuesday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday. Enjoy this mild and dry weather because another colder front will bring colder air and unsettled weather throughout the rest of the week.

Thursday through Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for the Denver area and periods of rain and even some snow!

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Sunday. We'll see more sunshine at that point, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on the eastern plains.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

