Warm, dry and breezy across the Denver metro area Wednesday

DENVER — Wednesday will be one of the warmest and driest days of the week.

We're seeing increasing clouds Wednesday morning along the Front Range, but it will be a lot drier for the commute compared to what we saw on Tuesday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday. Enjoy this mild and dry weather because another colder front will bring colder air and unsettled weather throughout the rest of the week.

Thursday through Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for the Denver area and periods of rain and even some snow!

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Sunday. We'll see more sunshine at that point, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on the eastern plains.

