Warm, breezy start to the week with growing afternoon storm chances

Expect above-normal temperatures all week with occasional breezy afternoons. Storm chances remain low through midweek, but they begin to pick up Thursday into the weekend.
Warm and mostly dry through midweek with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers Monday with gusty winds. Better chances for storms return Thursday into the weekend.
Warm and breezy start to the week, storm chances each afternoon this week
DENVER — Monday brings warm, dry air and a chance for isolated showers and weak storms in the afternoon and evening.

These won’t deliver much rain, but they could produce gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph. Keep that in mind if you’re outdoors.

Warm and breezy start to the week, storm chances each afternoon this week

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s for most of Colorado.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mostly dry and warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s — possibly near 90 in a few spots by Wednesday.

There’s just enough lingering moisture for a few spotty afternoon showers or storms, but most areas will stay dry.

By Thursday, a weak weather system helps boost moisture levels, leading to better chances for scattered afternoon storms.

This more unsettled pattern could continue into Friday and the weekend, but there’s still some uncertainty.

