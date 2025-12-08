Warm and windy week ahead for Colorado!

DENVER — As this weekend's powerful mountain snowstorm tapers off, the high country will see lingering snow showers overnight into Monday morning, with light accumulations expected.

The mountains, however, will get another dose of very strong winds to begin this week. A High Wind Watch is in effect late Monday through late Tuesday; the high country could see sustained winds from 30-40 mph and gusts up to 80 mph in the higher elevations.

The Denver metro will also see breezy conditions early this week, with near-seasonal high temperatures warming up into the upper-50s or even low-60s by the middle of this week.

Another round of spotty rain or snow showers is possible for the metro late Thursday into Friday, but this week's forecast is looking mostly dry as we approach mid-December.

