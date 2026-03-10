Warm and windy Tuesday brings Red Flag Warning for Denver

DENVER — Tuesday will be another warm day for Denver with temperatures warmer than average with gusty winds.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s across much of the plains, though far northern areas could stay slightly cooler.

The mix of warm temperatures, dry air and gusty winds bring fire danger concerns for parts of our region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Interstate 25 urban corridor, including northern parts of the Denver metro area up to the Wyoming border. The warning runs from noon until 7 p.m. amid wind gusts up to 30 mph.

These conditions outside could create conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

Tuesday night brings a few changes as a cold front move into Colorado. Behind the front, north winds could gust up to 50 mph, especially across foothills. There is also a chance for snow showers in the northern and central mountains overnight.

Temperatures will be somewhat cooler heading into Wednesday, though elevated fire danger may continue in some areas near the Wyoming border.

