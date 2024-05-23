Watch Now
Warm and windy across the Denver metro area Thursday

Warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 80 degrees
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. The winds will pick up by the afternoon along the Front Range.
Zach Vogel_Pikes Peak.jpeg
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 08:13:05-04

For some kids, it's the last day of school and it's going to feel very summer-like. It'll be a warm, windy and dry day across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Look for plenty of sunshine early Thursday morning with a few increasing clouds by the afternoon. A cold front will move into the state, bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. We'll see some gustier winds ahead of that front, with gusts between 20 to 40 mph.

You'll feel the cool off on Friday as highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in Denver. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and into the evening, but mainly in the mountains.

While storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, Memorial Day looks a bit drier with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Look for partly sunny skies Monday morning for the BOLDERBoulder.

