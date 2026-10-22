Warm and wet across the Denver Metro Area this afternoon

The unseasonably warm stretch of weather continues! Wednesday was Denver's fifth day in a row of 70-degree heat and we're in for two more days of 70s before our next cold front rolls through.

Moisture continues to stream into SW Colorado this morning, bringing scattered showers to the mountains and Western Slope. We're seeing heavy rain across the Four Corners region and that could lead to flooding, especially near the burn scars. Some of that wet weather will spread east over the Metro Area and Eastern Plains this afternoon. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s along the I-25 corridor.

Showers and 70s for the Denver Metro Area today!

Temperatures will remain well above normal through Friday, keeping snow levels high — generally between 12,000 and 13,500 feet. That means most of the precipitation in the mountains will fall as rain, with snow showers mainly limited to the highest peaks.

Skies will clear out by early Friday morning, with more sunshine to end the week. Friday will bring another weather concern: gusty winds. The winds will kick up ahead of our next cold front and we could see gusts over 40 mph along the Front Range. The gusty southwest winds will also help to push our temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains. It will be about 15 degree above normal in Denver!

A strong cold front will move into Colorado late Friday into Saturday, knocking temperatures back to near or below average for the weekend and early next week. Rain chances will also increase across the plains as the front moves through and another storm system approaches. Southeastern Colorado currently has the best chance of seeing heavier rainfall, thanks to an influx of moisture.

Rain chances should begin to decrease Monday as drier and more seasonal weather returns.

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