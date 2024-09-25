Warm weather continues across Colorado through the weekend

It's going to be another gorgeous start to our day, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the Wednesday morning commute.

Skies will stay clear across the state and it's going to be even warmer by the afternoon. Look for daytime highs to skyrocket a solid 10+ degrees above average. We'll be in the upper-80s across the Denver metro area, with more 70s for the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure will keep weather conditions warm and dry all week and weekend long! In fact, it'll feel a bit more like summer rather than the first week of fall.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week in the lower-90s. The current daytime high record in Denver is 90 degrees, last set in 2010. The city will be very close to breaking that record!

Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above normal through the weekend. We'll see mid- to upper-80s from Friday through Sunday.

Thinking about heading up to the High Country to see the fall foliage? This weekend will be picture perfect for it! Highs will be in the 70s in the mountains along with mostly sunny skies. We're coming into peak season, so get up there while the leaves are golden!

Warm and weather continues across Colorado through the weekend

