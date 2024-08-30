Warm and mainly dry across Colorado for the Labor Day holiday weekend

Skies have cleared across Colorado, and we're in for a beautiful end to the week.

High pressure builds back into the region Friday and remains in place through the Labor Day holiday weekend. It'll bring warmer and drier conditions to much of the state. We'll see high temperatures in the upper-80s Friday and low-90s on Saturday and Sunday!

So far, we're in for mostly sunny skies over the weekend in Denver with just a few isolated storms possibly popping up in the high country.

More upper-80s are in store on Labor Day. Look for just a couple of gusty storms to cruise across the city during the late afternoon. It won't wash out the BBQs but could bring strong winds and a few brief sprinkles to your backyard.

Warm, mainly dry across Colorado for the Labor Day holiday weekend

