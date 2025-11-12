Warm and dry weather continue midweek, with a cooler weekend ahead

DENVER — Wednesday and Thursday bring calmer, dry weather with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure settles in, and temperatures stay well above normal. Most of the Front Range and plains will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday could even challenge record highs, with some spots pushing into the low 70s.

By Friday night and into the weekend, a new storm system moves in from the West Coast.

There’s still disagreement on the exact track, but confidence is still growing when the system moves in.

However, cooler temperatures and at least a slight chance of showers, especially in the mountains.

Light snow is possible in higher elevations, but accumulation looks minimal for now.

The metro may see spotty rain depending on how the system develops.

Temperatures fall back to normal on Saturday and Sunday, with 50s for the plains.

For football, it’s looking cooler with a chance of showers in the forecast if that system pulls through as the Chiefs take on the Broncos this weekend.

