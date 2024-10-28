Warm and dry start to the week, ahead of rain, snow and colder temps across Colorado

DENVER — It'll be the warm before the next storm as highs skyrocket into the upper 70s and lower 80s again on Monday afternoon. The record high is 82 degrees, last set in 2016.

Winds pick up through the day, with elevated fire danger over SE Colorado through tonight.

A storm will move into the high country Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering rain and snow to higher terrain.

Most of Colorado's mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Monday night until Wednesday for 6"-12" of snow above 9000 feet.

Look for a strong cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s Tuesday in Denver. It'll also usher in scattered rain showers around the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. If overnight lows drop enough, it looks like this storm could bring Denver its first light snow of the season early Wednesday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the urban corridor and plains, but travel may be treacherous in the mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Our trick or treat forecast looks nice and dry, but cool on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.

