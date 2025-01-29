Warm and dry in Denver Wednesday, but more snow is on the way

It's going to be another bright and gorgeous start to Wednesday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 20s early on.

Skies will stay clear for most of the day and temperatures will climb into the 40s once again by the afternoon.

Another storm will skirt across southern Colorado throughout the day on Wednesday, ushering heavy snow and tough traveling conditions. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the San Juans and the Sangre de Cristos for up to 12 inches of new snow.

The snow will start in the southwestern corner of the state late Wednesday night and will gradually move north and east.

The Denver metro area will be on the northwester edge of the snow, so there's a chance for some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. You may see some wet/slushy roads for the Thursday morning commute, especially south along the Palmer Divide.

Right now it looks like around 1 to 3 inches of snow for the core of the metro area, with upwards of 3 to 6 inches possible along the Palmer Divide and portions of the Eastern Plains.

It's a quick system and clears out midday Thursday with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler in the lower 40s.

Temperatures rebound Friday with highs in the mid 50s around the Denver metro, so it will be a warm and dry end to January.

Warmer weather arrives for the first weekend of February. Look for mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. It'll be perfect weather to take down the Christmas lights if they're still on the house!

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around early next week.

