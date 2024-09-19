Warm and dry in Denver for the next two days

We have a little bit of everything on the seven-day forecast! Summer time temps will stick around for the next two days before some much cooler air settles in this weekend just in time for fall.

We're in for plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper-80s across the Denver metro area from Thursday and Friday. Winds will pick up a bit on Friday leading to another day of high fire danger.

Our next cold front is quite a bit stronger and will approach the state, starting Friday night.

The cooler air will move into the Front Range Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms picking up by the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Some areas around the city could get up to an inch of water!

We'll see high temperatures in the low-70s on Saturday and low-60s on Sunday! It will feel and look like fall as we welcome in the new season on Sunday. Autumn will officially begin on Sunday at 6:43 a.m.

Some snow will fall on the peaks above 9,000 feet on Saturday. Some areas could see between 3 to 6 inches of fresh snow by midday Sunday. The showers will slowly move out of the state Sunday afternoon and evening.

