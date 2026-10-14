Up to a foot of snow for the Colorado high country

It's a cool and soggy start to our Wednesday and there's more rain (and mountain snow) on the way!!

A winter storm is now rolling through the region and it could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Colorado high country. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of western Colorado, where 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected by Thursday morning. By Wednesday evening, snow levels will drop to around 8,000 feet, then fall to 7,500 feet by Thursday morning.

It'll be a cloudy, chilly and soggy Wednesday across the Denver metro area with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Look for the heaviest rainfall during the evening commute. So far, it looks like parts of the plains could pick up 0.5" to 0.75" of rain by noon on Thursday.

The rain will linger early Thursday around the plains with snow winding down in the mountains. Temperatures will stay below-average in the low 50s. The Broncos-Seahawks game at Empower Field on Thursday night will be chilly and breezy. You may see a few spotty showers for tailgating, but skies should clear out in time for kickoff. Bundle up...because temperatures will dip into the mid-40s by the 4th quarter.

As skies clear out on Thursday night, temperatures will tank. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s across northeast Colorado early Friday morning. That means widespread frost and even a hard freeze will be possible in some areas by Friday morning.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will stay well below normal. Highs will climb into the low 60s across the northeastern plains and that's about 5 to 7 degrees below normal. Temperatures rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Mild, dry weather looks to continue Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures climbing again under southwest winds aloft. The next weather system could move into Colorado by the middle to latter part of next week, bringing another chance for rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures. For now, enjoy the sunshine after Wednesday's storm — but don't forget to protect any cold-sensitive plants before Thursday night's freeze.

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