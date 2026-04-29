Unsettled weather pattern remains in place across Colorado through early Friday

DENVER — It's been nice to finally see some wet weather across Colorado and we're in for even more over the next 72 hours. The cool, soggy weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week.

Unsettled weather pattern remains in place across CO through early Friday

A few showers are possible early this morning, but we'll see an even better chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon — about 7 to 10 degrees below normal for late April.

A stronger system along with a cold front move in Thursday morning, ushering snow to the mountains and more widespread rain to the plains. Thursday will be the coldest and rainiest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. So far, it looks like the city could pick up about a half inch of rain Thursday with showers lingering overnight into Friday morning. Some areas close to the Palmer Divide will likely see this rain switch over to snow and we could see that snow pile up on the roof tops and grass, with mainly just wet roads.

As that system clears out, sunshine and warmer weather move back in for the first weekend of May. Look for highs in the upper 60s Saturday with mid 70s on tap Sunday.

The more seasonal weather sticks around into early next week.

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