Unseasonably warm weather for the Denver metro area through Friday!

Denver hit a high of 71 degrees on Monday and this unseasonably warm trend will continue through the end of the week! We're seeing a few clouds early this morning, but expect more sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s by 4 p.m. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers over the mountains, but Denver and the Front Range should stay dry.

More 70s in store for Colorado's Eastern Plains

Temperatures will climb few more degrees on Wednesday, with mid- to upper 70s across the Denver metro and eastern plains. It will likely be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A storm system approaching the California coast will pull more Pacific moisture into Colorado, increasing shower chances over the mountains late Wednesday and Thursday. Southwestern Colorado has the best chance for meaningful rainfall, while the Denver metro and plains stay mostly dry with just a little increase in cloud cover.

Temperatures will also be too warm for significant snowfall, but we could see that rain mix to snow above 11,000 feet. It could get a little sloppy over spots like Wolf Creek Pass.

The winds will start to pick up toward the end of the week ahead of our next cold front and storm. We'll see highs in the upper 70s on Friday, but drop into the low 60s on Saturday! There will be a slight chance of showers across the eastern plains on Saturday, with more sunshine and mid-60s on Sunday!

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