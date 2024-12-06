DENVER— Are you enjoying this unseasonably warm start to December? Well, it will continue through the weekend!

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with daytime high temperatures soaring into the low-50s by lunch and mid- to upper-50s by the late afternoon.

It'll be mild and dry again in the mountains, with upper-30s to low-40s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be even warmer, making for some great patio weather this weekend! Look for very mild conditions statewide with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and upper-50s on Sunday.

The next storm will move into Colorado early next week. We'll see some snow to the mountains on late Sunday, with moderate snow in Denver starting early Monday. So far, it looks like 6 to 12 inches across the Front Range mountains with about 2 to 5 inches in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Those higher totals will likely be in the southern suburbs and along the Palmer Divide. If you live on the Eastern Plains, you'll likely only see a couple of inches from this system.

It'll cool temperatures off dramatically as highs will drop into the 30s early next week. The storm clears out Tuesday with 40s and 50s on deck by the end of next week.

Unseasonably warm weather for Denver through the weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.