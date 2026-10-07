Unseasonably warm weather continues across Colorado

We did it again! Denver International Airport hit 87 degrees Tuesday afternoon, making it the second day in a row of record-tying heat!

This unseasonably warm weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Warm, mostly dry weather will dominate through the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average. Our average highs have now dipped into the upper 60s and by the end of October will be in the upper 50s.

Streak of 80-degree heat in Denver continues!

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still well above normal with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few isolated mountain showers are possible and there's a slight chance that a few light showers could roll off the foothills.

By Friday and Saturday, we'll see breezy southwesterly winds helping to bring us a few more warm, dry days across Colorado. Daytime highs will remain in the mid-80s along the I-25 corridor.

A weak front will roll through on Sunday and temperatures will dip into the upper 70s, but that's still well above the normal high of 67 degrees.

It looks like we'll finally see a change in the weather pattern early next week. A storm system dropping south from the Pacific Northwest toward California could eventually push east toward Colorado, bringing a cold front and a much-needed break from the heat. The exact timing and magnitude of the cool-down are still up in the air, but cooler weather is increasingly likely Monday or Tuesday. Forecast highs could range anywhere from the upper 50s to the low 80s, depending on how the system evolves. We're still a ways out!

Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Rachel could also get pulled into Colorado, potentially bringing showers back to the mountains. The plains, however, may have to wait a little longer for meaningful rain. For now, soak up the warmth — because after one of the hottest stretches of October, a major cool-down may finally be headed our way.

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