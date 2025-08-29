Two more days of cool and stormy weather for the Denver metro area

A few storms are lingering across the eastern plains this morning, with quite a bit of cloud cover and a few sprinkles closer to Denver. We picked up .68" of rain yesterday and that puts Denver at almost 3.50" so far this month...and that's almost 1.50" above normal.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through early afternoon, with more storms and shower developing after 2 pm. Daytime highs will stay below-average in the upper 70s to low 80s again on Friday. We're in for another round of afternoon storms Friday, but they shouldn't be quite as widespread as what we've seen earlier this week.

We'll see a chance of storms and showers tonight for the Colorado Buffs vs. Georgia Tech game at Folsom Field.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Labor Day weekend. Look for a few storms Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies on tap Sunday and Monday around the Denver metro. Temperatures will climb a few degrees, with low 80s on Sunday and mid-80s on Monday.

If you're heading up to the mountains to go camping, look for mild and dry conditions throughout the holiday weekend. Wet weather returns by the middle of next week.

