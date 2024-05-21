Tuesday will be the coolest and wettest day of the week for Denver

Another cold front is now moving through the state and is bringing cooler temperatures and another round of rain and thundershowers this afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather will shift east of Colorado.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s on today and that's about 10 to 15 degree below normal. This is a fast moving storm, however, so temperatures will jump back into the 70s and 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another system rolls into Colorado on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms to the state. The unsettled weather sticks around for the start of the weekend but drier, warmer weather return Sunday.

