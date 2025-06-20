Triple-digit heat in Denver for the official kick off to summer

DENVER — It's a beautiful and comfortable start to the day, but that won't last long. We'll see temperatures quickly climb into the mid 90s by lunch, with some triple-digit heat by 3 p.m.

Friday is shaping up to be the hottest day of this mini heat wave, with potentially some record breaking heat! The record high Friday is 99 degrees and we're calling for 101 in Denver.

Expect dry, sunny skies with very little breeze to offer any relief. It’ll feel like the middle of summer, and with very little moisture in the air, it’ll be a dry heat — but hot is hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. for Friday and Saturday for temperatures between 100-103 degrees for the Front Range and closer to 106 degrees on the far Eastern Plains.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western half of Colorado for Friday as well for high fire danger. The winds will pick up out west and temperatures will be well above normal.

Saturday will be just as hot, with some low to mid 90s on Sunday. Rain chances will be virtually non-existent through Sunday, so don’t count on anything from the sky to cool things off.

By Sunday afternoon or evening, a cold front is expected to slide in, depending on which model pans out. This front should finally break the heat and introduce a shift toward cooler, slightly wetter weather early next week.

Starting Monday, expect more cloud cover, cooler conditions and increasing chances for afternoon and evening storms. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

