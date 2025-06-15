Toasty temps on tap for Father's Day, with highs in the 90s in Denver

We're in for a very day, with highs in the low to mid-90s again this Sunday.

Look for mostly sunny skies along the I-25 corridor Sunday. Denver saw its first 90+ degree day of the year Saturday afternoon. Highs will stay around 7 to 10 degrees above normal through the start of the week as well. Record highs this time of year are closer to 100 degrees.

A few storms are possible again Sunday, but it will be on the far Eastern Plains. We'll see dry weather, with gusty winds at times on Sunday.

A few of those storms later this afternoon in far northeastern Colorado could turn severe dropping large hail and bringing damaging wind gusts.

The above-average temperatures and mainly dry conditions continue into early next week.

As we get into Tuesday, a weak front will bring in some slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance for late-day storms and showers.

The heat ramps up through the end of the week, with mid to upper 90s as summer officially begins on Friday. Stay cool, Colorado!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.