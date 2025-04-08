Toasty temps across the Denver metro area this week

DENVER — It was a gorgeous start to the week and we're in for even warmer weather as the week goes on.

We will see a bit more cloud cover Tuesday, but temperatures will be a few degrees warmer! We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday but the winds will pick up bringing elevated fire concerns to the northern plains, so be careful if you’re outdoors. There will be a slight chance of snow in the mountains on Wednesday as a weak front rolls through. This front will be a dry one for the plains and temperatures will only dip a few degrees, with those mid to upper 60s on Thursday afternoon. It's a little cooler, but still above normal for April!

Even warmer weather will settle in for the coming weekend! We'll see highs in the 80s across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains from Friday and Saturday. This will be Denver's first 80-degree of the year!

