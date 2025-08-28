DENVER — It will be a beautiful and cool start to our Thursday morning. We'll see some patchy fog on the far Eastern Plains, but more sunshine closer to Denver and the Front Range.

Skies will remain pretty clear through early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s by lunch under a mostly sunny sky. Storms will develop after 3 p.m.

The monsoon moisture makes a comeback to the state, with slow-moving thunderstorms likely along the urban corridor between 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly east of Interstate 25.

Temperatures will also remain well below normal. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. We're in for another round of afternoon storms Friday, but they shouldn't be quite as widespread as what we've seen earlier this week.

Warmer and drier weather is back for Labor Day weekend. Look for a few storms Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies on tap Sunday and Monday around the Denver metro.

If you're heading up to the mountains to go camping, look for mild and dry conditions throughout the holiday weekend. Wet weather returns by the middle of next week.

Three more days of active weather across Colorado

