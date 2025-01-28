More melting across the Denver metro area

DENVER — We saw lots of melting on Monday and we're in for a repeat today! You'll find lots of sunshine for the morning drive and temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s.

Skies will stay clear across the state today and temperatures will soar into the upper 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

We are tracking a minor change by midweek. Our next storm will bring more snow to the state, but the focus of this one will be mainly across the southern half of the state.

We'll start with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s on Wednesday before that increase in cloud cover.

Snow will develop over the southwestern corner of the state by Wednesday morning and will gradually move north and east throughout the day.

The Denver metro area will be on the northern edge of the snow...so there's a chance for some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. You may see some wet/slushy roads for the Thursday morning commute, especially south along the Palmer Divide.

It's a quick system and clears out midday Thursday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler in the lower 40s.

Temperatures rebound Friday with highs in the mid-50s around the Denver metro, so it will be a warm and dry end to January!

Warmer weather arrives for the first weekend of February. Look for mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. It'll be perfect weather to take down the Christmas lights if they're still on the house!

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around early next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.