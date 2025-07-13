Temps heat up the next few days before a cold front arrives next week

We're in for a warmer and drier Sunday, with highs in the 90s expected across the Denver-area and plains. There will be enough energy in the atmosphere for more storms to form over the mountains during the afternoon and early evening. These will mostly stay in the high country, and while they might be noisy with some brief heavy rain or lightning, they’re not expected to move down into the plains.

As we move into the early part of the week, we’re looking at a repeat pattern for Monday and Tuesday — warm and mostly dry across the plains, with afternoon storms bubbling up over the higher terrain. These storms might become a bit more widespread by Tuesday, but the details depend on how fast an incoming weather system reaches the region. That system is currently forecast to swing through the Pacific Northwest early in the week and could bring some changes our way.

By midweek, there’s a bit of disagreement among the weather models. One version suggests we’ll get a bit of a break from the heat starting Tuesday, while another holds off until Wednesday or Thursday. Either way, the trend looks like a quick cooldown midweek before we warm right back up again. Overall, the pattern supports more 90-degree days returning for the plains by late next week and possibly continuing into the final stretch of July.

